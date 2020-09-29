Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Turns Three: Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan Wish Her With Sweet Posts

Mommy Soha Wishes Inaaya In The Most Adorable Way

The actress dug into her family album and pulled out a throwback picture of the birthday girl and her parents Soha and Kunal, holding cutouts of ice-cream cones. Soha captioned the picture as, "Three years old today @khemster2."

The netizens went 'awww' all the way over Soha's picture. Karisma Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Inaaya," along with a birthday cake and floating hearts emoji. "Inniiiii Happy Happy birthday!!! Love you loads," wrote Dia Mirza. Shriya Saran commented on Soha's post, "She is adorable." "Awwwww such a gorgeous pic...tons of love princess inaaya! Happy bday," wrote Sophie Choudry.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Receives An Adorable Birthday Wish From Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva wished her niece with a picture featuring her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya from one of their play dates. Both the kids are seen holding books. Bebo captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya ❤️🎈🎈."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan Also Gave A Sneak-Peek Into Inaaya's Virtual Birthday Celebrations

The birthday girl is seen eating a cupcake while looking at the screen of a tab, which showed a group video call in progress. One can see a small plate of cupcakes with candles on them lying in front of her.