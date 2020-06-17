India-China Border Clash: Akshay, Hrithik, Kareena And Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Akshay Kumar

The Kesari actor shared photos of two martyrs on his Twitter page and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families."

Amitabh Bachchan

Sharing a black screenshot on his Instagram page, Big B dedicated the popular 'Ae Mere Watan' song and wrote, "Zara aankh me bharlo pani; jo shaheed huye hain unki zara yaad karo kurbani. they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Bollywood diva posted a note on her Instagram page which read, "Condolences to the families of the brave hearts who lost their lives. Thank you for all the sacrifices," along with two praying hands and an Indian flag emoji.

Hrithik Roshan

"It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻," read the War actor's tweet.

Yami Gautam

The actress tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred 🙏🏻We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope 🙏🏻 Jai Hind #GalwanValley."

Taapsee Pannu

"As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted," wrote the Badla actress on her Twitter page.

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress wrote, "We will forever be indebted to you'll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget."

Abhishek Bachchan

"Salute and respect to our soldiers in #GalwanValley. Deepest condolences to their families and their brothers and sisters in the forces. #JaiHind," read Abhishek's tweet.

Varun Dhawan

The Street Dancer actor tweeted, "Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it's ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind"

Anushka Sharma

"As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families 🙏 #IndianArmy #JaiJawan," tweeted the actress.