      India Under Total Lockdown: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Other Celebs Urge People To Stay Home

      By
      |

      To curb the growing cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the country, in his second address to the nation, on Tuesday night. As soon as the announcement was made, many Bollywood celebrities took to her respective social media page and gave the national lockdown a thumbs up.

      corona

      They urged people to stay indoors and follow all the hygiene protocols. Here's what some of them had to say.

      Shahid Kapoor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all." (sic)

      Anushka Sharma's tweet read, "It is extremely important for ALL of us to follow the 21 day lockdown laid down by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Please stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus and follow the safety protocols 🙏🏻."

      Anil Kapoor too urged everyone to stay home and wrote, Please stay home, calm, safe & aware! Together we will fight this! #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi." (sic)

      Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don't worry we are with you! Jai Hind."

      Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram page to share a creative post which spoke volumes and captioned it as, "If that's the language one understands..." (sic) Check it out here.

      If that’s the language one understands...

      Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his Twitter page, T 3480 - "हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम , सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी " !!!~ अमिताभ बच्चन." (sic).

      Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself holding a gun and wrote, #NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window 😝) #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho.' (sic)

      #NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window 😝) #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho

