Indoo Ki Jawani Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani released in theatres today (December 11, 2020). The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. The full film has been leaked online for free download on sites like Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and Telegram.

All major releases of 2020 have faced the same fate including Bollywood and Hollywood releases like Laxmii, Ludo, Mulan and Tenet. Indoo Ki Jawani on the same day of its release has already been leaked on the notorious torrents sites illegally in HD print.

About the film, it is a coming-of-age comedy that revolves around a girl from Ghaziabad and her misadventures with dating apps. Kiara Advani plays the character of Ghaziabad girl Indoo Gupta, who can't seem to find a life partner. On her friend's advice she decides to try dating apps and ends up liking a delivery boy Samar Khan, but later discovers that he is Pakistani.

Kiara Advani recently revealed that she visited the theatre to watch her own film along with her family. Sharing a picture on her Instagram profile she wrote, "Finally! Back at the cinemas. Missed the big screen so much! Watched Indoo Ki Jawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal. Super service and sanitisation. Can't wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it's a date."

Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 5 but was pushed back a few months, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the cinema halls being shut. The makers chose to wait till the theatres reopened instead of releasing it directly on OTT platforms like many other filmmakers opted for. Kiara's Laxmii with Akshay Kumar had also seen an OTT release during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani On Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Pressure: We Need To Be Practical And Not Expect Much

ALSO READ: Indoo Ki Jawani: CBFC Cuts Dialogue On Crime Against Women In Kiara Advani- Starrer