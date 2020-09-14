Indoo Ki Jawani Teaser Out: Kiara Advani Fixes A Date On September 16

Kiara Advani's upcoming comedy-drama Indoo Ki Jawani is likely to get an OTT release in coming months. The actress shared the first glimpse of the film with a teaser and fixed a date with the audience on September 16.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Kiara wrote, " Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona! Wait just a little more to meet Indoo! #IndooKiJawani." The clip shows Kiara as Indoo, she reveals a secret to the audience that she fixed a date for herself on a dating app. She then swipes right to reveal the date as '16th September, it's a date'.

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, while talking about the film Kiara had said, "I've been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film. It's finally time to live the character. Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl; she's endearing, lovable and quirky. It's going to be a cracking entertainer." Kiara also took special care of her diction and pronunciation as her character Indoo is from Ghaziabad.

Reportedly, the film was supposed to release in theatres on June 5, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is still unclear which platform the film will be releasing on and if the date revealed is for the trailer release.

The film is directed by Abir Sengupta and also stars Aditya Seal in a pivotal role. The film follows Indoo on her adventures after creating a profile on a dating app.

