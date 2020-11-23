Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Kiara Advani's Wrong Swipe On A Dating App Lands Her In A Soup

After impressing us with her performance in films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara Advani is back in a new avatar in Abir Dasgupta's upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The makers of the coming of age comedy film unveiled the trailer of the film today.

Indoo Ki Jawani features Kiara Advani as a Indira Gupta aka Indoo, a fiesty girl from Ghaziabad who is on a quest for love. On her best friend Sonal's (Mallika Dua) insistence, our heroine joins a dating app named Dinder. However, Indoo's wrong swipe on the app leads to the entry of Aditya Seal's character. Things take a hilarious turn when she mistakens him for a Pakistani terrorist and what follows next is madcap fun.

Speaking about her character in the film, Kiara had earlier shared, "Indoo is every young Indian girl... Endearing and lovable, quirky, fiesty and spunky, all at the same time."

A source earlier shared with a leading daily about how Kiara prepped up for her role and was quoted as saying, "Considering that her character is from Ghaziabad, where people speak in a certain manner, Kiara worked extensively on her diction and pronunciation. She also did look tests to get the appearance right as well as the mannerisms and body language associated with girls from the city."

Indoo Ki Jawani marks the directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker, Abir Sengupta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Ryan Stephen and Niranjan Iyengar, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 11, 2020.

