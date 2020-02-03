    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Indore To Host 21st Edition Of IIFA Awards From March 27-29

      By Pti
      |

      The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards) will be held in Indore from March 27-29, while Bhopal will host a function in run up to the mega Bollywood event.

      This was announced by IIFA organisers in the presence of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at a press conference.

      indore-to-host-21st-edition-of-iifa-awards-from-march-27-29

      An event related to the IIFA Awards will be held in Bhopal on March 21, while the main function spanning over three days will be organised in Indore from March 27-29, they said.

      This will be the 21st edition of the awards, which first started in 2000 and later became one of the most high- profile events related to the Hindi film industry.

      The usually star-studded event has been held in several cities across the world, including New York, Madrid, Bangkok and Singapore, in the last 20 years. It celebrates the various facets of Bollywood and its achievements.

      Indore is not just the birth place of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, but also of Salman.

      "Though I was conceived in Bombay (Mumbai) I was born in Indore," said Salman, who shares deep connect with Indore, a commercial city which has been topping cleanliness ranking in the last few years.

      IIFA 2019 Winners List: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Win Best Actor, Andhadhun Wins Best Story

      Read more about: iifa
      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Armaan Jain Wedding: Taimur Becomes The Cutest Baraati
        Armaan Jain Wedding: Taimur Becomes The Cutest Baraati
      • Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Clip Of Ayra!
        Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Clip Of Ayra!
      • Allu Arjun Says Yes To AR Murugadoss' Film?
        Allu Arjun Says Yes To AR Murugadoss' Film?
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X