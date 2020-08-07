Industry Bifurcated Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Therapist Going Public With Details!

Ever since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist, Susan Walker spoke to journalist Barkha Dutt, and claimed that the deceased actor was indeed bipolar and was suffering from clinical depression, netizens are upset with her revelations. Apart from the netizens, a couple of celebrities also felt that it's unethical to share the medical condition of a patient in public. However, others defended Walker's move, and said that she took such a decision owing to the circumstances after Sushant's death.

Writer Apurva Asrani told a leading daily that Walker should have gone to the police or Sushant's family first. He further asserted that there's so much stigma in society about seeking help for mental health issues, and Ms Walker's betrayal of the patient-therapist confidentiality will deter many from seeking help in future.

He further added, "Few says after his death, a publication carried a report that Sushant's psychiatrist Kersi Chavda claimed that he had strange episodes of mania. The very next day Kersi denied giving the interview and called it filthy journalism. But still, some media houses have gone on relentlessly and insensitively discussing Sushant's mental health. Everyday there's a new therapist/counseller claiming he had this or that illness."

Just like Asrani, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the therapist and said, "I take all the these people, who're directly or indirectly involved in this- therapist, cook, girlfriend, anybody, is committing a crime if they're talking to media, unless the police has closed the investigation."

Earlier, Swara had defended Walker and came out in her support on social media. She had tweeted, "Before we attack this therapist abt 'breaking professional ethical code' etc. The disgusting Tamasha over #SushantSinghRajput 's tragic demise & misrepresentation & stigmatisation of #depression has driven this lady to break her silence so others don't suffer like Sushant did!"

