Infuriated With Jaya Bachchan's Statement, Netizens Also Roast Amitabh Bachchan

Ever since actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan slammed Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Kishan for tarnishing the image of Bollywood industry, netizens have been coming out in Kangana and Ravi's support, and have been slamming the veteran actress for her remarks. While some are upset with her explosive speech, others can't stop questioning her silence over actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian's sudden demise.

Aishwarya Rai Gets Dragged Into Jaya Bachchan's Controversy As Her Pic With Disha Salian Goes Viral

Earlier today hashtag 'Jaya Bachchan Shameless Lady' was also trending on Twitter, and more than 30,000 tweets criticising Jaya Bachchan were posted under the hashtag.

Now, netizens have set their target on Jaya Bachchan's actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a couple of tweets on Twitter. In his latest tweet, Big B wrote, "झूठे हैं लोग जो सुबह को शाम, शाम को अंधेरे कहते हैं| देखा है हमने चिराग़ों से जलने वाले चिराग़ों को घेरे रहते हैं "

Netizens, who are already pissed with Jaya Bachchan, were quick to slam Big B on his Twitter post.

A user wrote, "सॉरी सर। पूरे देश की 130 करोड़ जनता आपको बहुत प्यार करती थी। लेकिन जया मैडम ने सारा गुड गोबर कर दिया। आपलोगों को समझना चाहिए कि जब पूरा देश ड्रग माफियाओं के विरूद्ध खड़ा है फिर आप लोग ने ऐसा क्यूं किया।"

"Shame on your wife. Give her some mind that not to defend drug peddlers. Shame," wrote another user.

Criticising Big B's silence on the entire fiasco, a user wrote, "He has been always playing safe. Star in Reel life and in real life he's just a man who can't even stand for anything wrong. He's just sitting and watching people die and couldn't speak for anyone. Cowardice behaviour at its best by whole family."

While slamming the entire Bachchan family, a netizen wrote, "Bachchan family shameless as they didn't say anything about #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ex manager #DishaWasKilled murder. Bachchan family knew Sandip Singh also. We don't want fake Superstar who has double standard @SrBachchan."

We wonder if Big B would react to so many negative comments on his post or would give it a royal ignore. Only time will tell.

