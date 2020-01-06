Inside Photos: Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday With Acid-attack Survivors, Ranveer Singh Cheers

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone

The acid-attack survivors and Ranveer Singh sing the birthday song as the Chhapaak actress blows off the candles to cut her birthday cake.

How Cute Is This!

In the second picture, Deepika is seen feeding a piece of cake to hubby Ranveer Singh while the guests cheer for them.

Couple Goals

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika said that Ranveer always goes the extra mile to make her birthday a special affair for her. "He always makes sure to do something special. He gives me something special. He has always gone out of his way to make it memorable for me. But more than that, whether it is my birthday or his birthday, we make sure that we spend quality time with each other," she told the tabloid.

The Birthday Girl Poses With Laxmi Agarwal

Laxmi shared this beautiful snap where she and Deepika are all smiles for the camera and captioned it as, "Best morning khas morning ❤️Good morning ❤️

With my Loves @pihu_she @deepikapadukone ❣️."

Ranveer Singh's Cute Birthday Wish For Wife Deepika

Later in the evening, Ranveer dug into his family album and pulled off a throwback picture of Deepika as a kid to wish her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow @deepikapadukone." Aww, that's so adorable, isn't it?