Inside Pics And Videos: Simran Kaur Mundi's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding Is Talk Of The Town

Former Miss India Universe and 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress Simran Kaur Mundi tied the knot with her longtime beau Gurickk Maan, who is popular singer Gurdaas Maan's son in a lavish Punjabi ceremony in Patiala.

The wedding took place at the The Baradari Palace Patiala in Patiala, Punjab. Reportedly, Nimrana Hotels organized the lunch which had a separate menu for foreigners. Simran-Gurickk's wedding ceremony was attended by their families and close friends which included Badshah, Sonnalli Sehgal, Diljit Dosanjh, Jassie Gill, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Vicky Kaushal and others.

We bring you some inside pictures and video's from the royal wedding bash.

Royal Vibes Simran made for a stunning bride in red and green ensemble paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, while her groom Gurickk looked regal in a mustard-colour kurta and a blue turban. The couple is seen here posing for a picture with Sonnalli Sehgal and a friend. Say Cheese For The Lens Here's a group picture of the couple with their family members and singer-rapper Badshah. The Newly-wedding Couple Is A Match Made In Heaven Diljit Dosanjh shared this picture on his Instagram pafe and wrote, "Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe." This Looks So Much Fun Sunil Grover, Gurdas Maan and Vicky Kaushal share a fun-filled moment at the wedding. Simran-Gurickk's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Film Apparently, Gurickk met Simran at a racing track, where he was also participating. Gurickk crashed out in the first lap itself. He then approached Simran and told her that it was he got distracted because of her and asked her out. Simran gave in to his boyish charm and the two started dating.

Also, check out this video of Gurdaas Maan singing at his son's wedding.

Here are some more pictures and videos from the wedding festivities.

