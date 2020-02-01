    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Pics And Videos: Simran Kaur Mundi's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding Is Talk Of The Town

      By
      |

      Former Miss India Universe and 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress Simran Kaur Mundi tied the knot with her longtime beau Gurickk Maan, who is popular singer Gurdaas Maan's son in a lavish Punjabi ceremony in Patiala.

      The wedding took place at the The Baradari Palace Patiala in Patiala, Punjab. Reportedly, Nimrana Hotels organized the lunch which had a separate menu for foreigners. Simran-Gurickk's wedding ceremony was attended by their families and close friends which included Badshah, Sonnalli Sehgal, Diljit Dosanjh, Jassie Gill, Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Vicky Kaushal and others.

      We bring you some inside pictures and video's from the royal wedding bash.

      Royal Vibes

      Royal Vibes

      Simran made for a stunning bride in red and green ensemble paired with a heavily-embroidered red dupatta, while her groom Gurickk looked regal in a mustard-colour kurta and a blue turban. The couple is seen here posing for a picture with Sonnalli Sehgal and a friend.

      Say Cheese For The Lens

      Say Cheese For The Lens

      Here's a group picture of the couple with their family members and singer-rapper Badshah.

      The Newly-wedding Couple Is A Match Made In Heaven

      The Newly-wedding Couple Is A Match Made In Heaven

      Diljit Dosanjh shared this picture on his Instagram pafe and wrote, "Baut Baut Mubarkan @gurickkmaan VEERE & @simrankaurmundi Waheguru Always Khush Rakhe."

      This Looks So Much Fun

      This Looks So Much Fun

      Sunil Grover, Gurdas Maan and Vicky Kaushal share a fun-filled moment at the wedding.

      Simran-Gurickk's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Film

      Simran-Gurickk's Love Story Is Straight Out Of A Film

      Apparently, Gurickk met Simran at a racing track, where he was also participating. Gurickk crashed out in the first lap itself. He then approached Simran and told her that it was he got distracted because of her and asked her out. Simran gave in to his boyish charm and the two started dating.

      Also, check out this video of Gurdaas Maan singing at his son's wedding.

      View this post on Instagram

      What an evening !!! Stalwarts on the stage Emotional moments between mother n daughter Very emotional moments between father n daughter ♥️ #SIMIKKYDI @gurdasmaanjeeyo @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @badboyshah @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan

      A post shared by Poppy Jabbal (@poppyjabbal) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

      Here are some more pictures and videos from the wedding festivities.

      View this post on Instagram

      What an evening !!! Stalwarts on the stage Emotional moments between mother n daughter Very emotional moments between father n daughter ♥️ #SIMIKKYDI @gurdasmaanjeeyo @harshdeepkaurmusic @mikasingh @badboyshah @simrankaurmundi @gurickkmaan

      A post shared by Poppy Jabbal (@poppyjabbal) on Jan 29, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #gurickkmaan #GurikkMaanMarriage #simrankaurmundi #simikishaadi #simikkydi #gursimran @gurdasmaanjeeyo 👈 * * #WeSupportGurdasMaan #gurdasmaan #gurdasmann #maansaab #gurdasmaansaab #gurdasmaanji #GurdasMaanSaab🙏 #gurdasmaanshayari #gurdasmaanjeeyo #onelegendforallgenerations #share #nakoder #jaibabamuradshahji #jaisaiyandi

      A post shared by PRINCE (@jassjaskaran1) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:04am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      @gurdasmaanjeeyo 👈 * * #WeSupportGurdasMaan #gurdasmaan #gurdasmann #maansaab #gurdasmaansaab #gurdasmaanji #GurdasMaanSaab🙏 #gurdasmaanshayari #gurdasmaanjeeyo #onelegendforallgenerations #share #nakoder #jaibabamuradshahji #jaisaiyandi #pic #punjabisingers #punjabi_trendz #punjabivideos #tiktok #punjabitiktok #punjabistatusvideo #punjabimusically #onlypunjabimusic #latestfashion #punjabisongs #bhangra_loverz #chandigarhblogger

      A post shared by PRINCE (@jassjaskaran1) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:40am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      @gurdasmaanjeeyo 👈 * * #WeSupportGurdasMaan #gurdasmaan #gurdasmann #maansaab #gurdasmaansaab #gurdasmaanji #GurdasMaanSaab🙏 #gurdasmaanshayari #gurdasmaanjeeyo #onelegendforallgenerations #share #nakoder #jaibabamuradshahji #jaisaiyandi #gurickkmaan #GurikkMaanMarriage #simrankaurmundi #simikishaadi #simikkydi #gursimran

      A post shared by PRINCE (@jassjaskaran1) on Jan 31, 2020 at 10:14am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      #gurickkmaan #GurikkMaanMarriage #simrankaurmundi #simikishaadi #simikkydi #gursimran @gurdasmaanjeeyo 👈 * * #WeSupportGurdasMaan #gurdasmaan #gurdasmann #maansaab #gurdasmaansaab #gurdasmaanji #GurdasMaanSaab🙏 #gurdasmaanshayari #gurdasmaanjeeyo #onelegendforallgenerations #share #nakoder #jaibabamuradshahji #jaisaiyandi

      A post shared by PRINCE (@jassjaskaran1) on Jan 31, 2020 at 7:05am PST

      Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' Co-Star Simran Kaur Mundi To Tie The Knot On January 31

      Indian Idol 10: Gurdas Maan Impressed With The Contestants; Indira Das Gets Eliminated

      • Inside Photos & Videos From Simran Kaur Mundi's Wedding
        Inside Photos & Videos From Simran Kaur Mundi's Wedding
      • Raveena Says Ban On Kunal Kamra Wasn't Justified
        Raveena Says Ban On Kunal Kamra Wasn't Justified
      • Jackie Shroff Is Next To Join Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi
        Jackie Shroff Is Next To Join Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X