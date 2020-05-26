Inside Pictures: Kangana Ranaut's Rs 48 Crore Plush Pali Hill Office Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped!

It is said that a great workspace may get you the motivation you need. After impressing us with his acting chops, Kangana Ranaut recently forayed into production with her own banner called 'Manikarnika Films'. Recently, the actress inaugurated her new office, which is located in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

We bring you some inside pictures of this new office space-cum-studio, which looks like the workspace of our dreams. The plush office has been designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta. The landing cost of this workspace is approximately 48 crore along with reconstruction and rebuilding the place from scratch.

In a feature for Elle Decor magazine, Kangana revealed that she wanted her office to be a Zen-like space, which felt like it belonged to the 1920s era, with a lot of hand-done, stitched fabrics and silk as part of the interiors. She told the magazine, "Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure."

Let's take a tour inside Kangana Ranaut's spacious office.

The Serene Exteriors Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut purchased this multi-storey building a few years ago. Interior designer Shabnam Gupta has modified the building to bring in more light and keep it airy. Shine Bright! The neon sign which reads, 'Play The Wild Card' adds some playful vibes to the workspace. The Discussion Area This area in the office has been perfectly designed for some creative brain-storming sessions. The Meeting Room The textured wall, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom chairs create some grunge effect in the room. The Zen-Like Effect The beautiful lights give this space in the office a very homely and aesthetic feel. Coffee Tales Kangana Ranaut loves coffee, and in one of her interviews, had revealed that she can have it at any time of the day. So, she has made sure that there's enough space to brew your cup of coffee and have it as well. Jamm' It Some jamming space for Kangana and other colleagues. Bring it on! Vanity Stories Kangana's office also has a make-up room for some quick glam-and-groom sessions. The Cafeteria Here's some space where you can relax and have a quick bite during the lunch break.

What do you folks think about Kangana Ranaut's new office? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals What Inspired Her To Write 'Aasmaan' Poem During Lockdown

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photos From Her College Days Is A Memory Trip Worth Visiting!