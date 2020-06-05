Inside Pictures Of Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Home Looks No Less Than A Royal Palace!

It is rightly said, 'Home is where the heart is'. After a tedious day at work, nothing beats the joy of coming back to your pad, and spending some quality time with your loved ones. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's majestic bungalow, Jalsa is one of the most popular landmarks in Mumbai.

For almost three decades now, every Sunday, a huge crowd of people assemble outside Senior Bachchan's residence to catch a glimpse of Bollywood's Shahenshah. Big B also makes it a point to stand on the makeshift podium at his residence's gate and greet them.

But, have you folks wondered how Big B's abode looks like from inside? Well, then let's take a tour of the superstar's Mumbai mansion. For those who don't know, Jalsa was gifted to Amitabh by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy for being a part of his film Satte Pe Satta in 1982. Reportedly, the bungalow sprawls over more than 10000 sq ft and has two storeys.

The King And His Queen The power couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan pose for a picture in their large living room. Mommy Love Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's chilling sessions with mommy Jaya is all things love. Also, one must say the beautiful paintings on the wall add more beauty to the abode. Picture Perfect Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli strike a pose in another section of the large living room. The stunning artifacts and the beautiful lights exudes royalty. Home Sweet Home This picture of Jaya Bachchan giving a tight hug to son Abhishek is melting our hearts. Work Mode On Amitabh Bachchan is seen working on his laptop in his study room. We all know that the actor is an avid reader, and the large number of books neatly arranged on the bookshelf is the proof. Just Chill Shweta Bachchan Nanda is seen reading a book while lazily lying on the sofa. This place looks perfect to unwind after a busy day. Glittering Tales Abhishek Bachchan, actress-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya squeeze in for a perfect family picture in this artistically-decorated corner of the house.

