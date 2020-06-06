Inside Pictures Of Katrina Kaif's Mumbai Home: The Bollywood Star's Boho-Chic Abode Looks Dreamy!
Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, our Bollywood celebrities are currently stationed at their respective homes with their near and dear ones. However, it's been a blessing in disguise for their fans, as they have been getting a sneak-peek into the domestic life of their favourite stars.
Well, if we had to choose a place to isolate amid the pandemic, Katrina Kaif's rustic apartment would top our list! The actress is currently cooped up in her Mumbai house with her younger sister Isabelle Kaif. We bring you a few inside pictures of Katrina's cozy apartment in Morya House, Andheri in Mumbai.
We Love The Vibe Of Katrina Kaif's Home
The spiral staircase which goes up to the second floor, right from her living room, and the pop art on the walls gives a dramatic look to Katrina's abode.
Woody And Warm
The wooden floors covered with printed carpets and the distressed wooden furniture gives an earthy aesthetic feel to the living room.
A Sure-Shot Winner
Katrina Kaif is a bookworm, and the large collection of books on the shelves prove that. Also, don't miss her award trophies which is neatly kept in a corner.
Picture-Perfect
That's another section of the beautifully-decorated living room, which also doubles up as a stunning backdrop for Katrina's photoshoot sessions.
Kitchen Diaries
What's cooking, good-looking ladies? Katrina and her sister Isabelle give us a sneak-peek into their cooking sessions.
Katrina's Cozy Sanctuary
The distress-style brick wall, the white sofa and the tables give a rustic spin to the house.
Mirror Mirror On The Wall
Katrina Kaif gives us a peek into her artistically-done bathroom.
Movie Marathon Sessions
The console under the TV is also made of wood. It looks like Kat loves earthy vibes, and has made sure that her abode has a bare-bones feel.
Katrina Shows Us How To Keep Calm
The actress has a perfect corner in her house, where she can unwind after a busy day at work.
When It's Work Time For Katrina
Sitting on a sofa, the actress is seen working on her laptop, which is placed on a table. Just like 'love' imprinted on the pillow lying next to her, the place is all things love when it comes to some creative brain-storming sessions.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Misses Being On Film Sets: 'I Get Worried About When Will Life Go Back To Normal Again'
ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Katrina Kaif Signs Superhero Film; Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Interesting Details!