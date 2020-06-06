Inside Pictures Of Katrina Kaif's Mumbai Home: The Bollywood Star's Boho-Chic Abode Looks Dreamy!

We Love The Vibe Of Katrina Kaif's Home

The spiral staircase which goes up to the second floor, right from her living room, and the pop art on the walls gives a dramatic look to Katrina's abode.

Woody And Warm

The wooden floors covered with printed carpets and the distressed wooden furniture gives an earthy aesthetic feel to the living room.

A Sure-Shot Winner

Katrina Kaif is a bookworm, and the large collection of books on the shelves prove that. Also, don't miss her award trophies which is neatly kept in a corner.

Picture-Perfect

That's another section of the beautifully-decorated living room, which also doubles up as a stunning backdrop for Katrina's photoshoot sessions.

Kitchen Diaries

What's cooking, good-looking ladies? Katrina and her sister Isabelle give us a sneak-peek into their cooking sessions.

Katrina's Cozy Sanctuary

The distress-style brick wall, the white sofa and the tables give a rustic spin to the house.

Mirror Mirror On The Wall

Katrina Kaif gives us a peek into her artistically-done bathroom.

Movie Marathon Sessions

The console under the TV is also made of wood. It looks like Kat loves earthy vibes, and has made sure that her abode has a bare-bones feel.

Katrina Shows Us How To Keep Calm

The actress has a perfect corner in her house, where she can unwind after a busy day at work.

When It's Work Time For Katrina

Sitting on a sofa, the actress is seen working on her laptop, which is placed on a table. Just like 'love' imprinted on the pillow lying next to her, the place is all things love when it comes to some creative brain-storming sessions.