Inside Pictures: Sunny Leone’s Lovely Bungalow In Los Angeles, Where She Is In Isolation With Family

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have flown to Los Angeles to spend time in isolation with their three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The actress celebrated her 39th birthday at the family's gorgeous house in the City of Angels. Take a look at the pictures of Sunny's LA home.

In 2017, Sunny had shared a few pictures and videos of their then newly purchased sprawling mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. Just five-minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign, the house enjoys scenic view of the hills in the distance and boasts of a large yard, five bedrooms, a swimming pool and a deck area.

Coming home to this! Priceless!! Lilu baby! pic.twitter.com/ymu7W05fiP — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) May 18, 2017

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :) @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

Talking about their purchase, Sunny's husband Daniel had said in an interview that he and Sunny had wanted the property for a long time. They shopped for artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. He revealed that the house reflects their personalities and tastes.

View this post on Instagram Pups!!! So happy! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram Home!!! Los Angeles!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

On Mother's Day, Sunny posted a picture with her daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. Wishing all the mothers a 'Happy Mother's Day', Sunny wrote how one's priorities take a back seat when they have children. She shared that she and her husband had the opportunity to take their children to Los Angeles, where they felt they would be safer, and better protected against the Novel Coronavirus. She revealed that the picture was taken in a secret garden in their home.

While Sunny and her family were in quarantine in Mumbai, she spent most of her time doing household chores as they hardly had any househelp. She also spent time engaged in activities with her kids and tutoring them. Sunny said that she looked forward to the Coronavirus crisis abating so that she could send her kids to school.

