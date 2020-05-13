    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Inside Pictures: Sunny Leone’s Lovely Bungalow In Los Angeles, Where She Is In Isolation With Family

      Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have flown to Los Angeles to spend time in isolation with their three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. The actress celebrated her 39th birthday at the family's gorgeous house in the City of Angels. Take a look at the pictures of Sunny's LA home.

      Inside Pics Of Sunny Leone’s Lovely Bungalow In Los Angeles

      In 2017, Sunny had shared a few pictures and videos of their then newly purchased sprawling mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. Just five-minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign, the house enjoys scenic view of the hills in the distance and boasts of a large yard, five bedrooms, a swimming pool and a deck area.

      Talking about their purchase, Sunny's husband Daniel had said in an interview that he and Sunny had wanted the property for a long time. They shopped for artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. He revealed that the house reflects their personalities and tastes.

      View this post on Instagram

      Pups!!! So happy!

      A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

      View this post on Instagram

      Home!!! Los Angeles!!

      A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

      On Mother's Day, Sunny posted a picture with her daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. Wishing all the mothers a 'Happy Mother's Day', Sunny wrote how one's priorities take a back seat when they have children. She shared that she and her husband had the opportunity to take their children to Los Angeles, where they felt they would be safer, and better protected against the Novel Coronavirus. She revealed that the picture was taken in a secret garden in their home.

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

      A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 10, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

      While Sunny and her family were in quarantine in Mumbai, she spent most of her time doing household chores as they hardly had any househelp. She also spent time engaged in activities with her kids and tutoring them. Sunny said that she looked forward to the Coronavirus crisis abating so that she could send her kids to school.

