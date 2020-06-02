Inside Pictures: Rangoli Chandel Gives A Tour Of Her New Dream Home Designed By Kangana Ranaut

Rangoli Has Named Her New House 'Villa Pegasus'

"We named our house "Villa Pegasus". It's a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it's named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithvi there," wrote Rangoli in an Instagram post.

Rangoli Shares Some Memories Of Growing Up With Kangana

"Actually, we have an age gap of four years, so we never really played with one another. We both had our own set of friends, but I remember Kangana organizing small picnics for all. She was also very obsessed with her dolls; so much that once when we were getting some furniture made at home, she used to be right after the carpenter, asking him to make a sofa, bed and other furniture for her dolls as well. Not only that, but she also used to design their clothes and arrange their marriages from a very young age. She would be happy in her own world and since I was older, I would always look at her in amusement and see how she's tension free and lost in her own world with her dolls and decorating them," recalled Rangoli.

The Living Room

Rangoli revealed that the living room is her favourite corner in the house.

Talking about it, she shared, "My favourite place in the house is the living room as it has both; my work desk and the coffee bar. Both things complement each other very well and given the fact that the living room is quite spacious, Ajay can also do his own work in the same room while Prithu (my son) can sit and chill out there itself. Secondly, Kangana has provided the living room with huge windows which give way to sunlight along with a beautiful scenic view."

"Another thing that I would like to add is Kangana's suggestion of having my makeup and wardrobe section as well which should be separate from your bedroom. Earlier, I felt it was a bit weird but now after seeing it, I just get excited to use my stuff," said Rangoli.

The Kitchen Is Kangana Ranaut's Favourite Corner

Speaking about it, the actress shared, "The favourite corner in the house has got to be the kitchen as Rangoli loves to bake and according to me, a kitchen is a place which is pushed away from the rest of the house. So when you work in the kitchen, you are disconnected from everyone in the family. So I gave it the arches where she can be very much accessible to all.So when she's baking, I'm usually on her dining table and now we can chit chat across. It's really lovely to be listening to music while she's baking so that's why I love that part of our house."

Rangoli On Her Sister Kangana Designing Her New Home

"To be honest, I am not into the decor thing and it's impossible to find an interior designer in Kullu, so the only option I had was hiring one from either Delhi or Mumbai. But that didn't seem like a viable option to me as I wanted to make use of the local stuff. I asked Kangana for her suggestion and post that she just took off with her drawing board and all. She has worked each and every minute detail of the house despite being on the sets of her projects," revealed Rangoli.

She further added, "I would be literally shocked when she would call me in the middle of the night and tell me that she had found this artifact and all. It was like a film project for her where she worked from the pre-planning stage to the execution and then it's delivery. She used to work on things in advance and when I saw them all falling into the right place, it was really unbelievable. Even our mom was worried about her as she was working on this house even when she was in Tamil Nadu, shooting for Thalaivi. It was then that I realized how big a task it was and Kangana had given it more than a hundred per cent. I am so privileged to have a sister like her, who is so involved in the family."

Kangana Reveals That Most Of The Furniture And Materials Were Sourced Locally By Them

The Manikarnika star shared, "The process has been very organic as Rangoli wanted very conventional stuff for a family home and she didn't want to hire any help from outside Kullu. She wanted to make use of local workers and materials, so she was doing everything to make things difficult for me (giggles). She was like if we hire someone from Delhi or Mumbai then they would use construction materials from outside Kullu and given the fact that she's very comfortable with natural stone, wood and a huge fan of white stone marble, which I'm not, so we had our share of conflicts as well. I tried to source everything locally but what's amazing is the fact that in this entire ordering process."

A Glimpse Into The House Temple

"The idols in the temple are from Bengaluru, the rugs from Udaipur and the lights from Delhi. We have used all the things made in India which are of such superior quality and that too at a reasonable price. In today's digital age, everything has become so easy that I remember, when I had bought my second house in Mumbai, I had got so many things from Italy but now when I see the things available in India itself and that too delivered in Kullu way in advance, I was really impressed.The only thing where I needed some clarity was the geometry and the measurements as it was something really new, so I had to be very much aware of the house. But, Rangoli and her husband really liked it and they were like 'it's beyond our expectation' so that was something that I really loved," said Kangana.

Meanwhile, Rangoli Is Impressed With Kangana's Work

She took to her Instagram page and wrote, "No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well." (sic)

The Bedroom

Rangoli gives us a peek into the cozy bedroom, and we must say, it looks dreamy in every way.