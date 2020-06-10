Inside Pictures: Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace, Valued At Rs 800 Crore, Is Every Bit Royal!
It is common knowledge that Saif Ali Khan is of royal descent, being the son of the last Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. So it doesn't come as a surprise that Saif has a palace to his name.
The actor often takes vacations to spend time with his family, at the palace in Haryana's Gurgaon district. The estate is also known as 'Ibrahim Kothi', and is every bit royal as you imagined it to be. Take a look at the inside pictures of Saif's Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace!
The Palace Has Been Designed In The Colonial Style Of Architecture
The palace exterior is a grand white structure surrounded by acres of lush green gardens. Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, are known to holiday at the Palace with their son Tamiur Ali Khan whenever they get an opportunity. Not just the three of them, but the extended family, has also gotten together at the Palace to ring in special occasions.
Interiors Are Luxurious Yet Subtle
The interiors boast of long hallways, colonial designs and furnishings, and décor that is luxurious yet subtle. Saif had to earn back the Palace after it was rented to a hotel chain. He refurbished his family home after his father, Mansoor passed away.
The Palace Has 150 Rooms!
There are 150 rooms, seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, seven billiard rooms, as well as a few drawing rooms and dining rooms to comfortably host a number of people. The Palace is spread over 10 acres of land.
It Was Built In The Early 1900s
The Palace was designed by Robert Tor Russell, assisted by Austrian architect Karl Molt von Heinz, in the early 1900s, in the style of Imperial Delhi's colonial mansions. When Saif bought the Palace back, he got it refurbished by interior designer Darshini Shah.
When Saif Had To Earn It Back
Talking about how he earned the Palace back, Saif had once told Mid-Day, "People have a certain fixed notion. For that matter, even Pataudi (palace), when my father died, it got rented to Neemrana Hotels. Aman (Nath) and Francis (Wacziarg) used to run (the hotel). Francis passed away. He'd said that if I wanted (the palace) back, I could let him know. I said: ‘I want it back'. They held a conference, and said, ‘okay, you have to give us lots of money!' Which I then consequently earned."
'There Has Been No Inheritance'
"So, even the house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past. At least we can't in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there's been no inheritance," he added.
