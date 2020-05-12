    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Inside Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Gives A Tour Of Her Lavish Home In New Delhi

      Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently in quarantine at their New Delhi house, after their return from London in March. Recently, the actress gave fans a sneak-peek into how she is spending our lockdown days with her hubby Anand Ahuja.

      Sonam posted snapshots of her quarantine life on her Instagram page, and the inside pictures of her luxurious mansion will make you go green with envy. Have a look at them here.

      Everyday Phenomenal Love

      The couple is seen chilling together in their sprawling bedroom, and the pristine white decor is pleasing to the eyes.

      Some 'Me' Time

      A black-and-white striped pyjama-clad Sonam is seen lying down and reading a book. Her hubby Anand, who is dressed in white kurta-pyjama, is busy with his iPad.

      The Work Station

      These pictures are from the couple's study room. Anand Ahuja is seen working on his desktop. We totally love the classic vibe of this room!

      What's Cooking?

      Sonam Kapoor is seen whipping up some yummy food in the kitchen. What's on the menu, girl?

      Quarantine And Read

      Sonam Kapoor is an avid reader, and we must say, the couple has some enviable collection of books.

      Sneaker Love

      Anand Ahuja's love for sneakers is known to all. At the red carpet of a fashion event, when asked about his sneaker collection, he had said, "I have some everywhere that I have lived. So, I have some in America, some in London, some in Delhi and some in Mumbai. So, I have never counted. But it's probably too many. Actually, not too many. You can never have enough of sneakers."

      Go Green

      Anand Ahuja is seen posing against the backdrop of the lush greenery in his garden.

      This Looks Regal

      Sonam shared a picture which gives us the complete view of her sprawling mansion.

      Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary by seeking blessings from their elders via video-call and enjoying some anniversary quarantine snacks.

