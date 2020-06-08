Shilpa Shetty's Home Is A Perfect Blend Of Comfort & Luxury; Let's Step Inside Her Abode! [PICS]

Meet The Multitasker

The glamorous home has been designed by Shilpa Shetty herself, with things which she picked up from her world travels. Earlier, in one of her interviews, the actress had mentioned that she has designed her house keeping Vaastu and Feng Shui in mind.

A Place To Unwind

The circular balcony gives the actress and her family a perfect view of the lush greenery and the magnificent sea.

The Entrance

With beautiful chandeliers and stunning art-installations, stepping inside Shilpa Shetty's abode is like stepping into heaven on earth.

The Drawing Room

The aesthetic charm of Shilpa Shetty's drawing room is pleasing to the eyes.

The Sitting Area

The larger-than-life horse in the sitting area adds a desi charm to the room, and also makes for a perfect prop for clicking pictures.

The Kitchen

When the family gets together to cook a storm in the kitchen!

The In-Built Gym

'Swast Raho, Mast Raho'- Shilpa Shetty believes in this mantra, and the in-built gym in her house helps her to give us plenty of fitness goals.

The Dining Area

The dining space has a long table that runs through it, and is perfect for Shilpa and her hubby to host guests over for dinner.

Drinking Tales

Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra also have a private bar at home, where cricket bats signed by famous cricketers and paintings decorate the wall.

The Garden

Shilpa Shetty's abode also has a big garden, where she is often seen practising her yoga sessions.