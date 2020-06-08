Shilpa Shetty's Home Is A Perfect Blend Of Comfort & Luxury; Let's Step Inside Her Abode! [PICS]
With her dazzling smile and envious dance moves, Shilpa Shetty is one of the leading ladies who ruled the 90s. These days, the diva is winning the internet with her fitness and entertaining TikTok videos. Also, she is all set to make a comeback in films after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's action-entertainer Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
As the timeless beauty turns 45 today, we thought of taking you on a tour of Shilpa Shetty's lavish bungalow, Kinara in Mumbai, where she stays with her hubby Raj Kundra and children, Viaan and Samisha. Don't miss these inside pictures of her lavish home which is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort.
Meet The Multitasker
The glamorous home has been designed by Shilpa Shetty herself, with things which she picked up from her world travels. Earlier, in one of her interviews, the actress had mentioned that she has designed her house keeping Vaastu and Feng Shui in mind.
A Place To Unwind
The circular balcony gives the actress and her family a perfect view of the lush greenery and the magnificent sea.
The Entrance
With beautiful chandeliers and stunning art-installations, stepping inside Shilpa Shetty's abode is like stepping into heaven on earth.
The Drawing Room
The aesthetic charm of Shilpa Shetty's drawing room is pleasing to the eyes.
The Sitting Area
The larger-than-life horse in the sitting area adds a desi charm to the room, and also makes for a perfect prop for clicking pictures.
The Kitchen
When the family gets together to cook a storm in the kitchen!
The In-Built Gym
'Swast Raho, Mast Raho'- Shilpa Shetty believes in this mantra, and the in-built gym in her house helps her to give us plenty of fitness goals.
The Dining Area
The dining space has a long table that runs through it, and is perfect for Shilpa and her hubby to host guests over for dinner.
Drinking Tales
Shilpa Shetty and her hubby Raj Kundra also have a private bar at home, where cricket bats signed by famous cricketers and paintings decorate the wall.
The Garden
Shilpa Shetty's abode also has a big garden, where she is often seen practising her yoga sessions.
