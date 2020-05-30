Inside Rangoli Chandel's New Home In Kullu: Kangana Ranaut Gives Finishing Touches To Interiors

A Sneak-Peek Into Kangana Ranaut's Sister's New Home

Rangoli captioned her post as, "When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don't like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don't know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that's her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things.... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it's heaven it's a blessing."

Sibling Goals

In the video shared by Rangoli, her actress-sister Kangana is seen setting up the cushions in the plush looking living room. When the camera pans towards her, the Manikarnika star tries to playfully hid her face. Rangoli further added in her post, "Walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don't have much help she (Kangana) is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn't wait."

Rangoli Chandel's Dream House

Rangoli also shared a picture of Kangana supervising the interior work at the former's new house. It's heartwarming to watch the Queen actress help her sister in setting up her dream house.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut Was Recently In The News For This Reason

The pictures of the actress's new sprawling office worth Rs. 48 crore went viral on the internet. Talking about her new office space, Kangana told Elle Decor magazine, "Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure."