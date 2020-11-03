Inside SRK's Birthday Celebrations: AbRam Flaunts His Cute Smile; Suhana Poses With Her Girl Squad

Just Look At AbRam!

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is stealing all the attention in this picture which also features the birthday boy and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba.

Happy Vibes

The Badshah Of Bollywood is seen posing for another picture with his munchkin and one of Suhana's friends.

We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Suhana Khan's Glamorous Look

The star kid looks stunning in a crop top and leather skit. She is seen channeling her inner glam goddess as she is seen posing with her girl squad with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background.

Girls Wanna Have Fun

Here's one more picture of Suhana looking like a diva while posing with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Dropped A Sweet Birthday Post For King Khan

The superstar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a."