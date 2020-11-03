Inside SRK's Birthday Celebrations: AbRam Flaunts His Cute Smile; Suhana Poses With Her Girl Squad
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday (November 2, 2020). The actor who is currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) tournament, celebrated his birthday with a grand bash for his family and close friends.
We came across a few pictures from King Khan's birthday celebrations which took the social media by storm. While we got a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam at the bash, King Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan are missing in the pictures.
Just Look At AbRam!
Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam is stealing all the attention in this picture which also features the birthday boy and Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba.
Happy Vibes
The Badshah Of Bollywood is seen posing for another picture with his munchkin and one of Suhana's friends.
We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Suhana Khan's Glamorous Look
The star kid looks stunning in a crop top and leather skit. She is seen channeling her inner glam goddess as she is seen posing with her girl squad with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background.
Girls Wanna Have Fun
Here's one more picture of Suhana looking like a diva while posing with her cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan Dropped A Sweet Birthday Post For King Khan
The superstar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn. May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a."
