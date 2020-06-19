Instagram Memorialises Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Account, Adds ‘Remembering' Tag

The New Tag Recently Appeared On The Proflie

According to police reports, Sushant was battling depression and was taking treatment for the same. An investigation is currently underway and the Mumbai police have questioned several friends and family members. Yesterday, the late actors' alleged girlfriend and actress RheaChakraborty was snapped outside the Bandra police station, where she was interrogated for nine hours.

Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police has recovered five diaries from Sushant's Mumbai home which will be investigated.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore and was gearing up for the release of Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which is based on a book of the same name by John Green.

Dil Bechara was set to release on May 20, but the release was pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.