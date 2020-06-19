Instagram Memorialises Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Account, Adds ‘Remembering' Tag
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. The actor's Instagram account has been memorialised by the photo-sharing app. Fans began to notice the change only recently. The 'Remembering' Tag appears below the actor's name and above the bio.
A memorialised account is a "place to remember someone's life after they have passed away." Instagram has added some key features to memorialised accounts including, where no changes can be made to the account and no one can log into the account. While it will not appear in Explore, Posts including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audiences they were shared with.
The New Tag Recently Appeared On The Proflie
According to police reports, Sushant was battling depression and was taking treatment for the same. An investigation is currently underway and the Mumbai police have questioned several friends and family members. Yesterday, the late actors' alleged girlfriend and actress RheaChakraborty was snapped outside the Bandra police station, where she was interrogated for nine hours.
The Account Is Visible To All But Changes Cannot Be Made
Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police has recovered five diaries from Sushant's Mumbai home which will be investigated.
Fans Are Waiting For The Release Of Dil Bechara
Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore and was gearing up for the release of Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which is based on a book of the same name by John Green.
Dil Bechara was set to release on May 20, but the release was pushed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
