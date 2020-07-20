    For Quick Alerts
      International Chess Day: Manushi Chhillar Reveals She Is A Closet Chess Fanatic

      By Lekhaka
      23-year-old Manushi Chhillar plays chess regularly to sharpen her mind and it seems her father Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar, is her coach and sparring partner! The father-daughter duo loves a close game of chess and the gorgeous actress, who is set to debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, is actually extremely competitive chess fanatic.

      "Chess stretches your mind in terms of strategy and imagination because you really have to outwit your opponent at any cost. Playing chess with my dad is something that I have always loved doing because he's the most unpredictable, intelligent and sharpest person I've ever played with," says Manushi.

      The actress thanks her father for infusing a sense of competitiveness in her through chess which has definitely helped her to focus on her goals. Manushi made India proud by winning back the covered Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the crown!

      "I'm fiercely competitive and my father fuelled this, encouraged this thoroughly because he always wanted me to beat him at the game which I did manage once! He is a very clever chess partner and I love to play with him because he doesn't give me any room to make an error even though I'm his daughter!" says Manushi.

      Manushi, whose debut in Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated big Bollywood launches, says her father is also equally competitive. "It's exasperating and it's equally thrilling! He is equally competitive! So, the games just become too much fun. We have had several nail biters and I can say that I'm still learning from him," she says.

      Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
