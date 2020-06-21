    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      On International Yoga Day, Manushi Chhillar Says Yoga Has Made Her Physically & Mentally Stronger

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Ethereal beauty Manushi Chhillar, who is set to debut in Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, says she is indebted to yoga for make her stronger physically and mentally. On International Day of Yoga, Manushi says she feels extremely proud that yoga is India’s gift to the world and it’s benefitting scores of people worldwide!

      “Yoga has invaluable and innumerable health benefits and I’m proud that it is India’s gift to the world. Yoga has become a sanctuary for so many people across the world and helped them in so many ways. I recommend everyone should add yoga to their routines to understand the benefits that one can unlock for themselves,” says the former Miss World, who made the country proud by winning back the crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India.

      Manushi Chhillar

      Manushi credits yoga for her jaw-dropping physique. “Yoga has been a part of my life since school. More than what it does physically, I feel it has made me more aware, more conscious and I can say, in a way, yoga has made me stronger. I’ve enjoyed adding it to my rest days as it helps me maintain my flexibility,” she says.

      The actress also says that yoga has enhanced her sense of focus. “Yoga has taught me patience, taught me to discard things from my mind that’s unimportant. It’s helped my outlook towards life, made my focus sharper, and helped me take better life decisions,” she adds.

      ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar Goes Back To School, Virtually!

      Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 20:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X