International Yoga Day 2020: Taapsee, Shilpa, Malaika & Others Encourage Fans To Stay Fit With Yoga

Taapsee Pannu

The actress took to her Instagram page and wrote, "Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn't. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga' in Yogic scriptures."

She further added, "An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, "the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!" #InternationalYogaDay2020."

Shilpa Shetty

"Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning:

• Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self,

• Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge,

• Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization,

• Om, Peace, Peace, Peace.

Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day.

Today I've shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life, With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra," wrote the actress.

Malaika Arora

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress wrote on her Instagram page, "People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I'm not talking about just yoga asanas, I'm taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.

This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day! Love, light and happiness."

Rakul Preet Singh

"TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it's not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can't always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. Sink into the stillness and celebrate this union of mind , body and soul to self reflect and vibrate at the highest frequency of life at all times ❤️ 🧘‍♀️ #happyinternationalyogaday and thankuuuuuu my soul sista @anshukayoga for making yoga my way of life ❤️❤️," wrote the actress.

Milind Soman

"#Balance, being in the moment, #mindfulness and #peace is #yoga for me 😊 Happy yoga to all #internationalyogaday."

Raveena Tandon

The actress shared on her Instagram page, "YOGA! Very early in my life I understood the true essence of this word. Yoga is a mindfulness of being with oneself and connect on the most inner self. It's a way of life that changes how we lead our lives by being present in the current moment. It's a journey of awakening mind, body and soul at the same time. Wishing everyone a happy International Yoga Day!"