International Youth Day: Manushi Chhillar Says Youth Shouldn't Be Shy To Lead Life Fearlessly

Manushi Chhillar, who made India proud by winning the Miss World Crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it in 2000, is a vocal and conscious citizen of India who closely works with global rights bodies like UNICEF.

Today, United Nations is observing International Youth Day and their 2020 theme is Youth Engagement for Global Action. The theme seeks to highlight ways in which young people are engaging at local, national and global levels which is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

Manushi feels digitisation and technology advancement is a boon and a bane for the youth of our country.

The actress says, "We, the youth of our country, are riding on the technology wave and while there are massive advantages, there are disadvantages too. We are dealing with severe online toxicity and hate that one shouldn't face growing up, rather the youth should feel free to be themselves, discover their identities, make mistakes and learn from them. I pray we are super strong to take on this much negativity that's thrown at all of us on a daily basis and are able to distinguish between what matters and what doesn't."

The gorgeous beauty, who is set to debut in YRF's big ticket historcial Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, adds, "Likes and shares and comments in the virtual world are definitely adding up to the pressure and I would want the youth to always know that these things don't really matter. It's not real despite being quantifiable. What matters is who we are, what our core values are, how we treat others and how responsible we are towards our family, friends, environment and country."

Manushi is just 23 years old, and she feels living through the coronavirus pandemic has definitely set new priorities for the youth, including her. "Youth and children are also growing up in an environment where they are living through a pandemic today and that's bound to impact the way we envision the future. I hope it doesn't unnerve the youth to explore and express. Youth should not be shy to innovate and to lead life fearlessly as we are the explorers of our future," she says.

Manushi welcomes the debate that the youth are maturing faster in an age of technology. "All the innovations and all the predicaments that we have seen in such a quick time, will definitely have an impact. I hope it only forms a part of the youth's evolution process and doesn't disillusion them from having experiences. Youth is meant to live without fear, live free and always feel that they can chase the sun. On International Youth Day, I wish that the youth of our country don't succumb to these external pressures and continues to dream. These minds will shape up the future of this world and I'm most excited to see what they create for themselves and other generations," the beauty adds.

