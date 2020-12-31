Ira Khan's Alleged Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare Had A Gala Time With Her, Aamir Khan & Family On Gir Safari

A few days ago, superstar Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao headed to the Gir National Park along with Azad Rao Khan and Ira Khan, to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. Now, seems like Ira's alleged boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who's a fitness coach, also joined her and Khan family on the safari trip. Nupur shared some pictures Asiatic lions on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Lion King 🦁 Real life Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi." Commenting on the picture, Ira wrote, "His paws are bigger than my face."

For the unversed, Nupur trains Ira's dad Aamir Khan, and during the lockdown Ira was also seen working out under his guidance. If reports are to be believed, Ira, who earlier broke up with Mishaal Kirpalani, became more than just friends with Nupur during the lockdown. Apparently, the duo has been dating for the last six months, and Nupur has also met Ira's mother Reena Dutta.

Going by the budding closeness of Ira and Nupur, one can assume that both Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta have approved of their alleged relationship. Not so long ago, Ira and Nupur were also seen enjoying a holiday together at Khan's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Not just that, they even celebrated festivals like Diwali together along with close friends. Nupur had shared a picture from Diwali celebration on his Instagram page, wherein Ira was seen sporting a saree. He captioned the picture as, "Because we like to dress up and smile."

With respect to work, in 2019, Ira made her directorial debut with theatre production 'Euripides' Medea'. The play revolved around the character named 'Medea', and featured Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech.

