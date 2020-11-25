Ira Khan Finds Love In Aamir Khan's Fitness Coach Nupur Shikhare?

Ira Khan has been vocal about her past relationship with Mishaal Kriplani. After dating for two years, the duo decided to part ways back in late 2019. However, a report has revealed that Ira is now dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. Nupur reportedly trains Ira's dad Aamir Khan as well.

A report in Pinkvilla revealed that Ira and Nupur came close during the lockdown. Ira decided to work on her body while at home and the two have been inseparable ever since. They have holidayed with each other at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar and even celebrated almost all the festivals together with their close friends. Nupur also shared a picture with Ira on his social media account.In the picture, Nupur can be seen wearing a green kurta, while Ira is wearing an orange sari with a green border.

A source told the portal that they are pretty serious about each other. In fact, Ira has introduced him to her mother Reena Dutta. Ira, for the past few months, has been keeping busy and focusing on herself. She has been working behind the camera and doing some production work. Ira also impressed many in the industry by her directorial debut with a theatre play called Euripides Medea.

On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare is the founder of Fitnessism, a fitness expert and a consultant. Nupur has worked with India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen for a decade as her personal trainer, actor Aamir Khan and Ira Khan. Nupur often shared pictures and videos of the two training together on social media.

Ira, who is also quite active on social media, recently has been making headlines after an Instagram post. Last month Ira revealed that she has been clinically depressed for more than four years now. In the video, she also added that she has started to feel better.

