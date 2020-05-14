Ira Khan Pens Emotional Note On The Death Of Aamir Khan's Assistant Amos: ‘Legends Never Die'

Actor Aamir Khan's long time assistant, Amos passed away at the age of 60, on Wednesday (May 13), after suffering from a major heart attack. Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, had collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor and their team.

On Wednesday, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. She wrote, "R.I.P Amos. Thanks for teaching me how to make home-made coffee look cool, playing saat-aath with us and showing me what efficient packing really looks like. Didn't think you'd ever not be around." Her Instagram story also had a gif that read, Legends Don't Die.

Yesterday, Aamir, along with wife Kiran and a small group of close friends, were spotted at a Christian cemetery for Amos' funeral. Aamir's close friend Karim Hajee told PTI. "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker."

"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devastated. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Talking about Ira, she is currently working as a theatre director on a project titled, Medea. It is reportedly produced by Sarika and Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech.

Aamir, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha, is scheduled to release during Christmas 2020, but the production is currently on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

