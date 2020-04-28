Irrfan Khan Admitted To ICU After Facing Sudden Health Issues

Irrfan Khan has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. According to a leading news portal, the actor's health suddenly deteriorated and he has now been taken to the ICU.

Irrfan lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, earlier this week, and sadly he couldn't attend his funeral due to the nationwide lockdown. The actor was in Mumbai but was unwell and unable to see his mother for the last time. He spoke to his family in Jaipur over a video call.

Talking about his health, a close person of Irrfan's family told Navbharat Times that due to Coronavirus outbreak, the actor's usual treatment was not going on smoothly. Thus, he has been admitted to the hospital for proper medication.

The 54-year-old actor has had gone through a rough time after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine cancer. Irrfan was away from Bollywood for a couple of years due to a medical treatment for a caner in London. However, the actor took a break from his treatment and finished shooting for his film, Angrezi Medium.

The film which also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles and directed by Homi Adajania, was released just before lockdown.