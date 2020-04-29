Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-star Radhika Madan Condoles His Death: 'My Heart Aches'

One of Indian cinema's finest actors Irrfan Khan, breathed his last on Wednesday (April 29), after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and sought treatment in the UK for a year.

Shortly, the actor resumed shooting for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium in February 2019. The film, which also starred Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, hit the theatrical screens on March 13. However, the film was soon pulled out of theatres within few days, owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, Angrezi Medium premiered on Hotstar+Disney. Amid this, the news of Irrfan's demise has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Irrfan's co-star Radhika Madan said in a statement, "I dont know what to say... my heart aches when I write this. He was one the strongest people I knew, a fighter. And so are Sutapa ma'am, Babil and Ayan."

She further continued, "I am just grateful that our paths crossed in this lifetime. He is and will always be an inspiration to many. A legend. The man who changed the wave of the indian film industry.May his soul rest in peace."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium revolves around a father's struggle to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying abroad. The film received rave reviews for Irrfan Khan's heartfelt performance. Unfortunately, this turned out to be the actor's last movie before he passed away today.

SHOCKING! Irrfan Khan Passes Away; Shoojit Sircar Says 'My Dear Friend, You Fought & Fought'

Irrfan Khan Is No More; Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor's Death