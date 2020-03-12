    For Quick Alerts
      Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani And Others

      Irrfan Khan's much awaited film Angrezi Medium is all set for release tomorrow, on March 13. The film has received rave reviews from Bollywood celebrities like Boman Irani, Kriti Sanon, Tahira Kashyap and Rakul Preet Singh, and much appreciation has been showered on Irrfan's performance. Read what they had to say about Angrezi Medium.

      Angrezi Medium Gets A Big Thumbs Up From Bollywood Celebs

      Kriti Sanon tweeted, "#AngreziMedium is such a heartwarming beautiful film! Makes you laugh out loud, gets u teary eyed & puts a smile on your face!You'd wanna go back home & hug your parents/kids! #Homi you are amazing! Superb performances! @irrfank sir you are mindblowing #Fan."

      Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote on Twitter, "#AngreziMedium is a sweet heart warming film with such an amazing cast! @radhikamadan01 you were so honest and endearing @irrfank #DeepakDobriyal #pankajtripathi such a treat to watch your performances! Congratulations to the entire cast and team."

      Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "#AngreziMedium is all heart. it is such a beautiful film with heartwarming performances @irrfank you r a blessing for the indian film industry sir @radhikamadan01 is fantastic.every actor in the film is outstanding make sure you watch this movie with your parents and kids."

      Boman Irani wrote a lengthy note on Twitter. "What a delight is #AngreziMedium . Drummed our hearts with every emotional beat, and rattled our sides with every comedic one. Back breaking bow to the entire team. Will give you a coronavirus defying hug to all of you soon. Homi you held your cast and audience close to your heart every inch of the way. #DeepakDobriyal #RadhikaMadan @kikusharda #DinooVijan , the writing team (Bhavesh Mandalia,Gaurav Shukla,VinayChhawal,Sara Bodinar) and the entire crew a and brother @irrfank what can I say? Nothing medium about your performance. Simply beautiful, so much to learn, so much to love," he wrote.

      Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium. Apart from Irrfan, the film stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi. The story revolves around a father who is bent on fulfilling his daughter's wish of studying in London.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 20:56 [IST]
