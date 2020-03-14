    For Quick Alerts
      Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium To Re-Release In India Due To Theatre Lockdown Because Of Coronavirus!

      In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, theatres across the country have been shut down as a precautionary measure against the outbreak. Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, which hit the big screens on March 13, will be re-released in theatres when it is safe to do so.

      Director Homi Adajania confirmed this report and posted on his Instagram story, "At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so."

      Earlier, producer Dinesh Vijan issued an official statement that read, "Angrezi Medium has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I''ve learnt from its making is that whatever be the obstacle, if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you''ve been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, ''wait for us''."

      Speaking about Angrezi Medium, the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey.

      The entertainment industry has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak. A few days ago, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi postponed the release date of their film indefinitely. The cop film was supposed to release in theatres on March 24, 2020.

      Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Hits The Right Chord With His Moving Performance!

      Angrezi Medium First Day Box Office Collection: Irrfan Khan's Film Affected By Coronavirus Scare

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
