    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Irrfan Khan Had Strange Understanding Of Rain: Son Babil Khan Shares An Unknown Fact About His Dad

      By
      |

      It's been more than a month since actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. He breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. In his latest Instagram post, Babil shared a monochrome picture of Irrfan and shared an unknown fact about his father.

      When Irrfan Khan Told Nimrat Kaur 'Do Not Ever Waste A Moment When You Are Having A Good Time'

      He wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

      Many netizens got emotional with Babil's post and said that they can feel Irrfan's presence in his words.

      irrfan-khan-had-strange-understanding-of-rain-son-babil-khan

      @shweta_a_chaudhary: "I can see him in your words 💖."

      @rollno17absentsir: "He still affects me. And this is not normal... Such such a personal loss."

      @aashnaa.sachdevaaaa: "This is so beautiful ♥ You would feel his essence every time it'll rain. He was a simple human being who found joy in the most simplest things. He's gone yet he's everywhere! #love."

      @sevensince_1993: "Everyone miss him when I go for job there is multiplex his last movie poster I saw I can't believe he is not more he is live in our hearts 💕 by his movies 🎥 yes he is gem 💎 personality we loss 2020 worst man😭."

      @glory_s98: "With every falling drop of rain, we can feel an essence of him Babil. He is around us. His presence can be felt through rain."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: irrfan khan
      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X