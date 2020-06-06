Irrfan Khan Had Strange Understanding Of Rain: Son Babil Khan Shares An Unknown Fact About His Dad

It's been more than a month since actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. He breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil Khan and Ayan Khan. In his latest Instagram post, Babil shared a monochrome picture of Irrfan and shared an unknown fact about his father.

He wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him."

Many netizens got emotional with Babil's post and said that they can feel Irrfan's presence in his words.

@shweta_a_chaudhary: "I can see him in your words 💖."

@rollno17absentsir: "He still affects me. And this is not normal... Such such a personal loss."

@aashnaa.sachdevaaaa: "This is so beautiful ♥ You would feel his essence every time it'll rain. He was a simple human being who found joy in the most simplest things. He's gone yet he's everywhere! #love."

@sevensince_1993: "Everyone miss him when I go for job there is multiplex his last movie poster I saw I can't believe he is not more he is live in our hearts 💕 by his movies 🎥 yes he is gem 💎 personality we loss 2020 worst man😭."

@glory_s98: "With every falling drop of rain, we can feel an essence of him Babil. He is around us. His presence can be felt through rain."

(Social media posts are unedited.)