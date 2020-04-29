Irrfan Khan Is No More; Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor’s Death

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was kept in the ICU for colon infection and had been suffering from cancer since 2018.

Irrfan's family released a statement which stated, "I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

The National-Award winning actor's death has indeed shocked the entire film industry as many celebrities from Bollywood have mourned his death on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏 An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas" (sic)

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Shoojit Sircar wrote, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute." (sic)

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Sonu Sood wrote, "Cinema will always miss you . RIP Irfaan bhaiBroken heart."

Cinema will always miss you . RIP Irfaan bhai💔. pic.twitter.com/tmjq8aX7Sb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 29, 2020

Shruti Haasan wrote, "Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic Black heart Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light" (sic)

Goodbye sir ...Thankyou for your beautiful art and magic 🖤 Thankyou for being you - will miss you always. May your soul rest in peace and may you find peace and light https://t.co/Gb22Cz2T60 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) April 29, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun."

Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 29, 2020

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones."

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

Karan Johar expressed his grief by tweeting, "Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute youFolded handsRed heartSleepy face"

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon"

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Our loss, heaven's gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones."

Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan #RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Chitrangada Singh expressed, "Zindagi pe tera mera kisi ka na zor hai

Hum sochte hai kuch woh saali sochti kuch aur hai .. i wud sit n watch his takes in awe during yeh saali zindagi shoot .. we have lost the finest .. such a loss ! #ripirrfankhan Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands"

Zindagi pe tera mera kisi ka na zor hai

Hum sochte hai kuch woh saali sochti kuch aur hai .. i wud sit n watch his takes in awe during yeh saali zindagi shoot

.. we have lost the finest .. such a loss ! #ripirrfankhan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3FYxHQutCx — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) April 29, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP" (sic)

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Tiger Shroff wrote, "Saddened by the untimely passing of #IrrfanKhan sir condolences to the family gone too soon." (sic)

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Irrfan Khan and wrote, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

Disha Patani wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about demise of Irrfan Khan. This is huge loss to the world. May his soul rest in peace."

Sonnalli Seygall tweeted, "Pathbreaking, legend, phenomenal, few words that come to mind when one thinks of #IrrfanKhan sir. He will always thrive with the legacy of great work he has left, and will be remembered by generations . We will miss you, Cinema will miss you.Broken heart" (sic)

Also Read : SHOCKING! Irrfan Khan Passes Away; Shoojit Sircar Says 'My Dear Friend, You Fought & Fought'

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the pivotal roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film was released before the lockdown. It later streamed on Hotstar.