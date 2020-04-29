Irrfan Khan's Funeral Takes Place In Mumbai; Family Mourns The Loss

Noted actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29 in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital yesterday for colon infection. Just a few minutes before his demise, his spokesperson issued a statement saying that 'He was still fighting the battle'. However, soon the news broke that the actor is no more.

According to a statement by his publicist, Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at the Versova kabrastan (cemetery) in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday. His sons Babil and Ayan performed the last rites.

His family released a statement that read, "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

A report in DNA stated that Irrfan Khan's family and about 20 relatives were present for the last rites. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the assembling of many people was not allowed. The report further stated that the family and the police allowed only a few selective people to come at the cemetery.

Earlier, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons were photographed exiting the Mumbai hospital where the actor breathed his last. In an official statement released post his death, his family said that Irrfan spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about".

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. Post his diagnosis, the actor underwent treatment in London and returned to India to shoot for his film Angrezi Medium. After wrapping up the shoot, the actor flew back to London for treatment. Last year, he returned to India in September. However, he couldn't be a part of Angrezi Medium's promotional activities owing to his ill health.

On April 28, there was a sudden deterioration in his health. Later, his spokesperson confirmed that he was hospitalised for colon infection and was admitted in the intensive care unit at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Unfortunately, the actor breathed his last on April 29.

