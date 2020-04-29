    Irrfan Khan
      Irrfan Khan’s Last Words Before Embracing Death Will Break Your Heart: Amma Has Come To Take Me Away

      Today is a sad day for the entire nation as we have lost a marvellous actor and a great human being, Irrfan Khan. The actor breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital earlier today and left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother just four days ago, in Jaipur. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

      Irrfan Khan's Death: Netizens Say 'This Loss Feels Personal'

      Irrfan is survived by wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan. In an exclusive report, Peeping Moon has revealed the last words of Irrfan before gracing death. Here's what he said..

      Irrfan Saw His Amma In The Hospital

      Irrfan Saw His Amma In The Hospital

      According to the entertainment portal, when Irrfan was struggling for life, he suddenly told his wife, Sutapa that his "Amma was there in the room."

      ‘Amma Has Come To Take Me’

      'Amma Has Come To Take Me'

      The report further states, "He believed she had come to ease the pain of his own death. 'Look, she is sitting by my side, Amma has come to take me away,' the actor informed his wife who broke down crying."

      For The Unversed…

      For The Unversed…

      Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away in Jaipur on Saturday on April 25, 2020. She was suffering from various age-related ailments. Irrfan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

      Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium Co-star Deepak Dobriyal Reminisces Old Chat With Irrfan

      Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Co-star Deepak Dobriyal Reminisces Old Chat With Irrfan

      On a related note, the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan has left everyone heartbroken. While reminiscing his old conversation with Irrfan, Deepak told an entertainment portal, "He was a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him 'Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.'"

      Deepak further added, "And he said, 'arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.' I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level."

      May Irrfan Khan's soul rest in peace!

