Irrfan Khan’s Last Words Before Embracing Death Will Break Your Heart: Amma Has Come To Take Me Away

Irrfan Saw His Amma In The Hospital

According to the entertainment portal, when Irrfan was struggling for life, he suddenly told his wife, Sutapa that his "Amma was there in the room."

‘Amma Has Come To Take Me’

The report further states, "He believed she had come to ease the pain of his own death. 'Look, she is sitting by my side, Amma has come to take me away,' the actor informed his wife who broke down crying."

For The Unversed…

Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away in Jaipur on Saturday on April 25, 2020. She was suffering from various age-related ailments. Irrfan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium Co-star Deepak Dobriyal Reminisces Old Chat With Irrfan

On a related note, the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan has left everyone heartbroken. While reminiscing his old conversation with Irrfan, Deepak told an entertainment portal, "He was a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him 'Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.'"

Deepak further added, "And he said, 'arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.' I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level."

May Irrfan Khan's soul rest in peace!