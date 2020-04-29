Irrfan Khan’s Love For Acting, Outlook On Stardom Revealed In Touching Note Written By Homi Adajania

The demise of a larger than life talent in Indian cinema, Irrfan Khan has caused grief and pain to members of the Hindi film industry, particularly those who knew him personally and worked with him.

Irrfan's last film was Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania. Mourning over the loss of a dear friend, Homi took to his Instagram handle to bid goodbye to Irrfan with a heart-wrenching note. The note gives us a glimpse of the love for his craft that Irrfan had, and his outlook on stardom.

Sharing an incredibly touching photo of him and Irrfan hugging, Homi wrote as caption, "We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your "uninvited guests" .... but I didn't think I'd feel so f**kin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time."

He continued, "You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. 🙏❤️ RIP #irrfan," (sic).

Irrfan took up Angrezi Medium despite being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor and undergoing treatment for it. He starred alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in the film, many of whom have expressed their sadness over their co-actor's passing.

