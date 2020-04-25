    For Quick Alerts
      Irrfan Khan’s Mother Saeda Begum, 95, Passes Away; Actor Unable To Make It To Funeral

      Critically acclaimed actor, Irrfan Khan's mother, Saeda Begum passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The actor is currently abroad and is unable to fly back to India due to travel restrictions and the lockdown in India.

      Saeda Begum was 95 and was unwell for a long time. She resided in Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur and belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk. Saeda died due to natural causes on Saturday morning. According to SpotboyE, her funeral was held on Saturday evening.

      Irrfan's Piku director Shoojit Sircar was quoted by SpotboyE as saying, "It's very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him."

      Irrfan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, which also starred Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, and was a spin off to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

      Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2019, and has been undergoing treatment for it abroad.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 19:38 [IST]
