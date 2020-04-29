SHOCKING! Irrfan Khan Passes Away; Shoojit Sircar Says 'My Dear Friend, You Fought & Fought'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar Broke the News of Irrfan's Demise

Irrfan Khan's filmmaker friend Shoojit Sircar broke the news on Twitter, writing, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Irrfan's Family Issues Official Statement

Irrfan's family issued an official statement that read, "I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

Irrfan Khan's Battle With Cancer

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Since then, the actor had been keeping a low-profile. His last film was Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which hit the theatres just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

A Huge Loss For The Film Industry

In a career spanning almost thirty years, Irrfan has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2011.