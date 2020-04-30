Irrfan Khan's Demise: Son Babil Pens A Heartfelt Note

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on April 29, due to a colon infection. The 53-year-old actor had been suffering from neuroendocrine cancer. He was laid to rest at the Versova Kabaristan (cemetery) in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons - Babil and Ayan. The actor's son Babil is deeply affected by his father's loss, and it showed in his response to the condolences pouring in.

Taking to his Instagram story, Babil wrote, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you."

On April 29, filmmaker and Irrfan's close friend, Shoojit Sircar confirmed Khan's death by tweeting, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Later, Irrfan Khan's family released a statement that read "I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and others mourn Irrfan Khan's demise.