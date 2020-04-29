Irrfan Khan’s Life Story: Why Did He Drop ‘Sahabzade’ From His Royal Name? Find Out

Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 due to a colon infection. The versatile actor was kept in the ICU of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, after facing major health issues. He had been suffering from neuroendocrine cancer since 2018 and took his last breath on the morning of April 29.

Irrfan's last rites were performed by his sons, Babil and Ayan at the Versova Kabrastan (Crematory), where he has been buried at 3 pm as per Islamic rituals.

Irrfan Khan has done various films and stood out with his powerful performances. The 53-year-old actor begun his career on TV and worked in popular shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, Chandrakanta, Chanakya and so on. Irrfan's journey from small screen to the big screen is nothing but a dream. But do you know his real-life story was also filled with a lot of surprising elements?

Well, the actor was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur. He had blue blood in his veins as his mother, late Saeda Begum belonged to the royal Tonk Hakim family. But, Irrfan was 'embarrassed' about it his royal lineage.

During an appearance on Son of Abish in 2017, Irrfan Khan joked about the people of royal heritage and that is why he decided to drop 'Sahabzade' from his name. He told the show's host, comedian Abish Mathew, "There are too many people of royal lineage there. I was embarrassed about it since childhood. I don't know why." Isn't it shocking?

Well, Irrfan has worked in some memorable films like Maqbool, Haider, Haasil, The Lunchbox, Piku, Hindi Medium, Paan Singh Tomar and so on. The actor also made his mark in Hollywood with films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, The Warrior, etc.

After learning about Irrfan's death, many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others mourned his sudden demise. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania.

May his soul rest in peace!