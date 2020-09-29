Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Emotional After Visiting Late Actor's Grave; Says 'Baba Liked It Wild'

Irrfan's Son Shares Pictures Of Late Actor's Grave

Babil Khan shared two pictures on his Instagram page. In one of the pictures, his younger brother Ayaan is seen watering the grave. The second picture shows flowers laid out on the same.

Babil Says His Late Father Liked It Wild

Irrfan's son captioned the picture as, "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness."

Babil Reposts What His Mother Wrote After A Netizen Pointed Out The State Of Irrfan's Grave

He further continued, "Here's what my beautiful mamma wrote: "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn't mean the graveyard shouldn't be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It's wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely."