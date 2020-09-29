Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Gets Emotional After Visiting Late Actor's Grave; Says 'Baba Liked It Wild'
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan often keeps sharing heartfelt posts about his father, who passed on April 29 this year. Recently, he paid a visit to his father's grave and later, took to his Instagram page to post a few pictures of Irrfan's grave. Babil shared this post after a few fans expressed their concern over the condition of the late actor's grave.
Irrfan's Son Shares Pictures Of Late Actor's Grave
Babil Khan shared two pictures on his Instagram page. In one of the pictures, his younger brother Ayaan is seen watering the grave. The second picture shows flowers laid out on the same.
Babil Says His Late Father Liked It Wild
Irrfan's son captioned the picture as, "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness."
Babil Reposts What His Mother Wrote After A Netizen Pointed Out The State Of Irrfan's Grave
He further continued, "Here's what my beautiful mamma wrote: "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn't mean the graveyard shouldn't be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It's wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely."
Recently, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal too, paid a visit to the Hindi Medium actor's tomb at Versova burial ground in Mumbai. Later, he told Times of India, "When I visited his tomb, Irrfan Khan was just lying there beautifully. I stood there for a while, it felt very nice. It had some magical power." He further added, "Irrfan Khan's tomb is not fancy but has a vibration of its own, just like the actor. It is sort of nicely molding with nature."
