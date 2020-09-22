Irrfan Khan's Son Babil To His Mom: Nothing Is Left For Me To Live Now But You And Ayaan

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pens a heart-melting note for his mother Sutapa Sikdar on his Instagram page and left his followers emotional. Babil shared a picture of his mom, wherein he can be seen holding his mom while looking into the camera. Sutapa, on the other side, looks a bit emotional while hugging her son. It seems the picture is taken at the airport.

Babil captioned the picture as, "You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did. Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan."

It's known to all that ever since Irrfan Khan breathed his last, Sutapa and her two dear sons leave no stone unturned to support each other.

Babil's post touched many hearts and netizens were quick to drop sweet words for Irrfan's son.

A user wrote, "Absolutely correct. Your feelings for your mom. Great emotional connect with your mom. So beautiful. Beta take care of your mom and connect emotionally. God bless you great success and happiness in life."

Irrfan Khan's Son Backs Anurag Kashyap In #MeToo Row; 'I Will Take Responsibility For My Words'

Another user wrote, "It's become a habit now, I read all your posts. You make me super emotional. You are bold and sentimental, great combination for any human being. Loads of love to you and your family."

"There are people in this world Praying for your hapiness💕,love u Babil," commented another user.

Sutapa shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "You have seen them grow and then they go. Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove."