Irrfan Khan's Son Backs Anurag Kashyap In #MeToo Row; 'I Will Take Responsibility For My Words'

After actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, many celebrities from the film industry came in support of the director-producer. For the unversed, Payal tweeted that Anurag allegedly forced himself on her. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet and urged him to 'take action', further adding that her 'security is at risk'.

Among the various people who defended Anurag is late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan. In a strongly-worded note, Babil said that it is a shame that the Me Too movement is being misused against a person who has been crusading for 'equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry'.

Irrfan's Son Talks About The Misuse Of The #MeToo Movement Babil Khan shared a statement on his Instagram page that read, "It's a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry. We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a truth, and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve." Irrfan's Son Says Baseless Accusations Will Diminish The Credibility Of The #MeToo Movement He further added, "The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful." Irrfan's Son Says He Will Take Responsibility For His Words If Payal Ghosh Is Right Babil captioned his post as, "Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I've got to stand up when something feels wrong. What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgement, I will take responsibility for my words if I'm wrong."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap denied Payal Ghosh's allegations and called them as "completely fake, malicious and dishonest."

On the other hand, Payal Ghosh lashed out at those doubting her claims and tweeted, "People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it? PERIOD!!"

