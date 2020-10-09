Irrfan Khan's Son Shares A Pic Of Late Actor's Grave Decked With Roses Along With A Heartfelt Note

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan recently left netizens teary-eyed by sharing an emotional post about the late actor. Babil posted a new picture of the late actor's grave. In the photo, the freshly white painted grave is seen decked with red roses.

Babil captioned his picture with a beautiful message that read, "When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it's tender and pliant, but when it's dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death's companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.' - Tarkovsky . Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul."

A few days ago, Shekhar Suman had suggested a white marble grave for the late actor in his tweet. The actor had written, "This is d late actor Irrfan Khan's grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?"

Earlier, when one of Irrfan's fans had expressed concern over the late actor's post, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had replied, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can't sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn't mean the graveyard shouldn't be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It's wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely."

Recently, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal had also paid a visit to Irrfan's grave and had also shared a picture from his visit.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Post his demise, his wife Sutapa and son Babil have been sharing many fond memories of the late actor on their respective social media pages.

