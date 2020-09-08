Irrfan Khan's Wife Recalls Her Relationship With Late Actor; Says 'He Was Not A Husband Material'

Sutapa Sikdar Says Irrfan Khan Was Not A Husband Material

Talking about he was never quintessentially romantic, Sutapa told Times of India, "Irrfan was not husband material. Nah, he wasn't (that's a view from the definition we expect a husband to be - from the films, the novels and the merchandise companies). I tried to sometimes make him ask for normal things - like celebrating birthdays. But it didn't work (so red roses, dark chocolates, diamonds, Valentine's Day etc, were not discussed, leave aside being considered)."

Irrfan Khan's Wife On Why She Couldn't Find Fault With The Late Actor

Sutapa said that she knew exactly how he was when she married him after many years of courtship. She said that she couldn't find fault with Irrfan, as the late actor did not even remember his own birthday.

Irrfan's Wife Says The Late Actor Made Her Special With His Little Gestures

Sutapa said that she and Irrfan planted trees together, went to jungles together and went to safaris. She recalled how they drove in their first Maruti 800 to every corner of Maharashtra, especially in the rains and looking for a land near water, adding that they were very alike in that sense.

"But how could I miss that he sang in Bengali because he knew I would love it without saying it? He would keep mogras on my study table as I wrote for a series tirelessly. Irrfan cannot be defined as a husband or father or star as per social definitions. He would surprise and surpass all definitions, but the fact remains that he was someone very special or else why would I remember him every day even just to fight?" she was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

Irrfan's Wife On What She Misses The Most About The Late Actor

Sutapa was quoted as saying, "His sharing of wisdom, his films especially documentaries, his looking at stars through his telescope, his findings and his sharing of knowledge was his way to express love. He was a quiet man but he spoke tons and tons to me late at night. I am a day person, he was a night person. So I couldn't stay awake every night. That's what I crave the most now."

She further said that she and Irrfan used to have endless talks at nights on philosophy, music, physics and poetry.