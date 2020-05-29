Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares An Emotional Yet Beautiful Post On Facebook!

It's been a month since actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. While missing Irrfan, Sutapa Sikdar shared an emotional yet beautiful post on her Facebook page.

She wrote, "'Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.' It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

Sutapa also shared her picture with Irrfan, wherein the duo can be seen posing for a selfie while lying on the grass. Netizens are in awe of Sutapa's strength and positive outlook towards life. Here's how they reacted to her post...

@Parinita Das: "This is Beautiful. You both are beautiful. He lives in you. Prayers and Love always ❤."

@Erum Junaid:"Love the post . Still cant get over his death.may god give u strength n give u lots of hapiness."

@Shipra Mathur: "Your personal world shall remain inspiration for the whole world."

@Priyanka Thakur: "29th will always be imprinted in my heart! The nation lost its gem. You're very strong ma'am! I hope you and your family grows up even stronger."

@Nidhi Bhardwaj: "The words may be simple yet speak volumes. May you unite with your half soon away from the stream of time 🙏."

A few days ago, Sutapa has changed her Facebook profile picture and put up a picture with Irrfan and captioned it saying, "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."

Sutapa is indeed a strong woman and a lovely wife!

