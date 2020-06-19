Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Has A Sensible Reply To Fan Who Asks Him To Unfollow Star Kids

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has got fans and a few celebrities from the Hindi film industry, whether nepotism had something to do with it. This has turned into rage on social media, with many netizens unfollowing star kids and celebs who are thought to be stifling true talent within the industry.

When an enraged fan asked the late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan to unfollow star kids, his reply was balanced and sensible. He wrote how there are always two sides to a coin, and that one may not understand the pressures of being a celebrity's kid.

Replying to the fan, Babil wrote, "@yashbansal2937 brother, do you understand the pressures and expectations of being the son of someone who changed the concept of acting in Indian cinema? I understand your frustration against nepotism, but there are two sides to every coin."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Touched Manoj Bajpayee's Feet On First Day Of Sonchiriya Shoot

When the fan pointed that snatching opportunities from someone and giving them to star kids is not just, Babil replied, "@yashbansal2937 bhai toh meri yeh hi ummeed rahegi ki mein apni mehnat aur performance se aapka dil itna khush kar doon ki aapko yeh lage hi na ki mere journey mein koi unfairness hui hai (Brother, I hope that I impress you so much with my effort and performance that you do not feel that there has been any unfairness when it comes to my journey)."

A social media storm against Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and others, has ensued following Sushant's death.

However, celebs such as Swara Bhaskar and Harshvardhan Kapoor are calling this 'idiocy' and pointing out that those being targets of hate may themselves depart tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Kapoor Asks 'What If Those Being Targets Of Hate Today, Depart Tomorrow?'